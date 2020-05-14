InventHelp Presents a Seizure Warning Device (FLA-3242)

PITTSBURGH, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Two inventors from Wellington, Fla., wanted to fulfill the need for a device that monitors a person for the onset of a seizure and automatically notifies the wearer, while also notifying loved ones and summoning medical assistance when such an event occurs.

The B WAVE allows a person to better prepare for an oncoming seizure. It promotes peace of mind by limiting the response time it takes to render aid to a person either during the seizure, or shortly thereafter. The B WAVE has a discreet design. A patent application is in process.

"We invented this idea as one of us suffers from epilepsy and this idea would give her back her freedom and help her in her day to day activities," said one of the inventors.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FLA-3242 InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

