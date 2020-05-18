InventHelp Presents A Unique New Card Game (BMA-5511)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors from Bow, N.H., wanted to fulfill the need for a fun new card game for all ages in which players would attempt to provide creative caveats to super powers.

The CAVEAT CARD GAME is entertaining and challenging. It encourages social interaction and creative thinking among family members and friends. It also encourages friendly competition. Additionally, it is great for family game night, parties, and get-togethers. A prototype is available.

"As comic book fans, we wanted to make a funny, creative, and imaginative game for everyone to enjoy," said one of the inventors.

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

