InventHelp Presents A Unique Travel Accessory Designed To Provide Comfort (OCM-1393)

PITTSBURGH, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitting for long periods of time can apply stress and strain to the back, as well as cause legs to fall asleep. An inventor from Newport Beach, Calf. developed a solution to this problem, "I needed something stable for my feet when rocking my grandson. I also had been carrying a small box for my feet to rest on when flying. My concept is designed to provide more comfortable support."

She developed a prototype for the patent pending FEET SEAT to provide a more enjoyable and comfortable commute when traveling or sitting at a desk. As such, it offers a strong, lightweight, portable, and collapsible design. Besides providing convenience, it's durable and collapsible for easy transporting from place to place. It also offers peace of mind, especially for shorter individuals and those with circulation problems as users can place their feet on a firm support to prevent pressure both to the back and thigh area. This concept is producible in a variety of colors, shapes, designs and patterns.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCM-1393, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

