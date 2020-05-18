InventHelp Presents a Vehicle System for Pets (BMA-5523)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Berkley, Mass., wanted to fulfill the need for a system of combined components for convenience, comfort and safety in the transport of a pet.

The patent pending K-9 EDITION VEHICLE OPTION has a simple design with built-in accessories that is easy to use and functional. It contributes to safety by offering a specific area with all of the needed items for a pet. It also provides peace of mind for an owner. Additionally, it promotes cleanliness.

"I had trouble getting my dogs in and out of my SUV. I wanted to design something that would assist me and secure them during travel. My design provides a self-contained area that can be easily wiped and vacuumed after use," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BMA-5523. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

