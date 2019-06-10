Inventhelp Presents Accessory for Commode Chair (NPL-254)

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While commode chairs are convenient for those with limited mobility or dexterity, users may often have difficulty reaching the supplies they need. Fortunately, an inventor from Cape Coral, Fla., has come up with a convenient accessory that solves that problem.

She developed G. CLOSER to keep essential supplies within easy reach for individuals who need help with toileting. Since it facilitates sanitary conditions, it reduces the chances of spreading germs leading to infections and disease. At the same time, it provides a measure of independence for those who need help with toileting. It is also helpful for caretakers and medical facility staffs since it saves them time and effort. This convenient bathroom accessory is also effective and easy to attach and remove. In addition, it is versatile, practical and safe.

The inventor's professional experience inspired the idea. "As a medical facility employee," she said, "I felt this accessory would be helpful for those using bedside commodes as well as for their caretakers."

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NPL-254, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

