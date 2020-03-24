InventHelp Presents Accessory to Prevent Storm Damages (LGI-2814)

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My country Dominica was hit with a category 5 hurricane, and I saw the destruction it caused," said an inventor from Corona, N.Y. "I knew something had to be done about it. This led me to invent a way to lessen damages. Ripped-off galvanized steel creates the most fatalities during a hurricane."

He developed ARGO'S HURRICANE TIE STRAPS to secure galvanized steel roofs in position. The patent-pending unit safeguards the structure against damages. It offers protection from hurricanes and high-speed wind storms. The accessory is easy to install. Additionally, it provides added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2814, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

