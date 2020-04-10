InventHelp Presents Accessory to Stop Road Rage (SOG-311)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Driving for a ride-share service, I saw a lot of road rage on a daily basis," said an inventor from Vallejo, Calif. "I came up with this idea to improve communication among motorists in order to lower tension and lessen aggressive driving."

She developed ROAD KINDNESS to enable the driver to thank another motorist for allowing them to merge or simply to show courtesy. The unit also provides a convenient way to say "sorry" to another motorist for cutting them off or performing an inadvertent maneuver. The system improves communication between motorists on busy roadways. It helps to lessen road rage and aggressive driving. Furthermore, the invention is adaptable for use with any vehicle.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SOG-311, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

