InventHelp Presents Accessory to Vent Clothes Dryers (OTW-190)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I install dryer systems and found a better way for the dryer to be vented," said an inventor from Philadelphia, Pa. "It is designed for use in areas in which the dryer cannot be vented to the outside. It will allow air to be vented safely and without lint buildup."

He developed the LARGE DRYER VENT to offer a convenient way to vent a dryer that cannot be vented to the outside. The unit ensures that the vented air is cooled for safety. It also prevents the buildup of lint inside the system. The device is easy to install. Additionally, it is producible in different sizes and adaptable for use with most dryers.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OTW-190, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

