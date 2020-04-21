InventHelp Presents Additional Storage Solution for Campers/RVs (BMA-5476)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted additional space outside my camper so that the interior was not so cluttered with all of our camping equipment," said an inventor from Leominster, Mass. "I came up with this add-on for use as a bathroom or for storage space."

He created a prototype for the patent pending PRIVACY STORAGE CURTAIN to provide extra utility space outside a parked RV. The invention serves as a utility room beneath the front and rear end or slide-out of a RV. It takes advantage of normally wasted space while keeping chairs, coolers, grills, and other supplies handy.

The accessory is also usable as an outdoor bathroom, where it would provide convenience and privacy. The water-resistant design keeps belongings in a safe and dry place until needed. It conceals unsightly equipment and supplies while obstructing prying eyes. Additionally, the device is portable, resilient, reusable, and easy to install and assemble.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BMA-5476, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

