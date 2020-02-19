InventHelp Presents Additional Turn Signal Indicator for Pickup Trucks (CCP-1514)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The more visible you are to the drivers behind you, the safer it is," said an inventor from Chicago, Ill. "I came up with this enhanced safety lighting system so that motorists would know which way the driver intends to go."

He developed the patent pending SAFETY LITE to add to the visibility of turn signals. The design ensures that motorists following behind know which way the driver intends to travel. The invention makes the turn signals visible to drivers two vehicles behind the equipped vehicle. The device ensures that there is a still a turn signal even if the lights on the existing turn signals burn out. Additionally, the accessory is designed to enhance roadway safety, which provides added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCP-1514, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

