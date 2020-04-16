InventHelp Presents Adjustable Shutter Mounting Bracket (ORD-2769)

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was working with a company and noticed there was a lot of time spent traveling back and forth to the shop to rework mounting brackets for storm shutters," said an inventor from Orlando, Fla. "I thought it would be easier if we could adjust them at the job site."

He developed the patent pending ADJUSTABLE SHUTTER MOUNTING BASKET to be adjustable on site to fit storm shutters. The design eliminates the need to go back and forth to the shop in order to rework mounting brackets. This increases on-the-job productivity. The invention solves problems with guesswork and confusion with measurements taken during the initial estimate. It is easy to use. Additionally, the unit allows storm shutters to be installed quickly and easily.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ORD-2769, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

