InventHelp Presents An Airport Tarmac Maintenance Tool (LGI-2862)

PITTSBURGH, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Instead of wasting considerable time and effort attempting to remove an airport runway light collar, this special airport tarmac maintenance tool could perform the work in a simple and efficient manner. "The work would be performed in a fraction of the time and effort normally required," said an inventor from Elmhurst, N.Y. "Thereby improving worker productivity and saving thousands in man-hour costs for airports."

He developed the patent pending SHEMINATOR to simplify the task of pulling the collar holding an airport tarmac runway light. The device is designed to be very sturdy and strong for optimum pulling action of the collar. It also allows users to perform the work of removing a runway light collar in a simple and efficient manner and improves worker productivity. It could also save airports thousands of dollars in labor costs. Additionally, it features a stable design to make a difficult job much easier for maintenance personnel and it's reliable, user-friendly and cost effective.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2862, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

