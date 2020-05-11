InventHelp Presents an Automotive Sun Visor (TRO-250)

PITTSBURGH, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Brampton, Ontario, Canada, wanted to fulfill the need for improved sunlight glare protection for motorists.

The patent pending ELITE VISION offers convenient and safe eye protection. It eliminates the need for a driver to squint by filtering out glare and UV light. It also prevents visibility related accidents from occurring that result in expensive vehicular damage, higher insure costs, injuries and possible fatalities. Additionally, it helps avoid eye strain, headaches and fatigue. Furthermore, it is lightweight, easily installed, durable and shatterproof. A patent application is in process.

"Many years ago, I was in a 'near miss' accident due to my visual impairment with bright lights," said the inventor.

