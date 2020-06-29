InventHelp Presents an Automotive Window Accessory (LVT-262)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Henderson, Nev., wanted to fulfill the need for a motor vehicle window screening.

The ENVIROGUARD promotes a comfortable and pleasant interior condition in a truck. It filters flying insects and other airborne debris. It would also be useful while traveling to intercept anything that may distract the driver. As such, it makes travel safer and more enjoyable. Additionally, it reduces the dependency upon the air conditioner for cooling the interior of a truck which reduces fuel consumption.

"I am a truck driver and oftentimes, when I'm at rest, I want to put my windows down to allow for a breeze to come in but because bugs may come in, especially mosquitoes, I have to run my AC and leave the windows up," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LVT-262. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

