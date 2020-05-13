InventHelp Presents an Improved Antenna Design (KOC-1162)

PITTSBURGH, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Henderson, Tex., wanted to fulfill the need for a new type of antenna design.

The ANTENNA POLE AND LIFE DEVICE is easy to install and maintain. It is also simple to operate. It eliminates the need for a crane in order to do an installation. Additionally, it eliminates the need for any worker to climb an antenna for maintenance purposes. The patent-pending ANTENNA POLE AND LIFE DEVICE promotes peace of mind and enhances safety.

"I invented this device because we needed a 50 foot pole to get to our WISP radio so it could communicate with microwave towers," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KOC-1162 InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

