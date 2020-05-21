InventHelp Presents an Improved Camera System (CNC-520)

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Wilkesboro, N.C., wanted to fulfill the need for a proposed wearable video camera for social media and other live video mobile messaging, communication and safety applications.

The patent pending MY FIRST MOMENTS is comfortable and hands free. It is easy to use and ensures that one's video collection is never lost. It also prevents one from missing the documentation of important moments. Additionally, it promotes peace of mind. A patent application is in process.

"As a father of four boys, I missed out on a lot of those 'first moments', as I'm sure a lot of parents and grandparents have, so I wanted to come up with something that would capture it all," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CNC-520. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

