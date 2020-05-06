InventHelp Presents an Improved Face Mask (CNC-510)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Lincolnton, N.C., wanted to fulfill the need for an effective means of massaging the face and reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

The FANTASTIC FACE MASK's novel design is lightweight, compact, convenient and portable. It is effective and easy to use. It also rejuvenates a person's skin while providing a soothing effect. Additionally, it allows a user to receive a facial massage in the privacy of their own home. A patent application is in process.

"I love when my face looks young and fresh and I love to sit back in my own bed for a relaxing massage. I wanted to combine both of these things into one product," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CNC-510. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

