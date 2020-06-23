InventHelp Presents an Improved Fitness Belt (DLL-3699)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors from Duncanville, Tex., wanted to fulfill the need for a fitness belt that would help trim the waistline and strengthen the lower abs, while providing support for back pain.

The patent-pending MIRACLE WAIST TRAINER BELT soothes back pain and promotes healing with magnets, copper, and added weight resistance. It is adjustable, easy to use and effective. It also targets problem areas directly, including lower belly bulges and side saddle bulges. A prototype is available.

"We wanted to design something that would trim one's waist and help their back at the same time," said one of the inventors.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3699. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

