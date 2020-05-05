Inventhelp Presents an Improved Fuel Monitoring System (BMA-5502)

PITTSBURGH, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Hyde Park, Mass., wanted to fulfill the need for an automatic means of preventing the overfilling and spilling of heating oil during on premise truck delivery.

The patent-pending SMART GAUGE's environmentally friendly design is practical and affordable. It is easily installed and it prevents costly oil spills. Thus, potentially saving companies a large amount of money typically spent on oil spill clean ups. A patent application is in process.

"I am a truck driver and it is a very tedious job. The only warning that alerts a driver that an oil tank is full is a whistle from a vent pipe but the whistle does not shut off the hose when the tank is full. I wanted to design something that would prevent overfill and oil spills. I also have to handle emergency calls where the consumer unexpectedly runs out of oil/fuel. This device will also let the consumer know how much fuel they have at all times by being able to send alerts to their computers and cell phones." said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BMA-5502. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

