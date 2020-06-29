InventHelp Presents an Improved Pet Pad (LGI-2845)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Bayville, N.Y., frustrated with the plastic bottom of her pet's pee pads trapping and spreading urine spoiling floors, invents a double sided pee pad.

The RESCUE NO PUDDLE PEE PADS are easy to use, convenient and functional. It promotes cleanliness for a dog owner. It also allows a dog to urinate, or mark its territory. Additionally, it reduces the likelihood of trapped liquid that could ruin a floor surface. Furthermore, it prevents urine roll-off. It could be offered in different sizes and colors to accommodate various sizes of dogs.

"I wanted to prevent urine from soiling the floor under my pet's pee pad," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2845. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

