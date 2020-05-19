InventHelp Presents an Improved Smoke Detector (AAT-4370)

PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Ellenwood, Ga., wanted to fulfill the need for a proposed multi-function smoke/fire/temperate alarm with an automated communication system for residential or commercial buildings.

The SMART SMOKE DETECTOR quickly provides the premises owner and first responders with the critical information they request to ensure the safety of individuals and their property. It promotes peace of mind. It is also easy to use. A patent application is pending.

"I am a retired firefighter and from my experience I know that many people have their homes and property destroyed because it sometimes takes too long for the fire department to locate the fire," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAT-4370. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

