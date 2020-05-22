InventHelp Presents an Improved Trendy Undergarment (JKN-158)

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors from Greenwood, Miss., wanted to fulfill the need for an improved undergarment featuring a luxurious design.

The ROLL'N RICH is comfortable, attractive and fashionable. This unique double waistband design provides versatility for the wearer. It ensures that a wearer's underwear remains firmly in place while also promoting a trendy appearance for any situation. It is perfect for men and women, young and old, and a patent is pending.

"We wanted to create something that gave the wearer a feel good effect of high end underwear that is also able to suit their different moods," said one of the inventors.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JKN-158. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

