InventHelp Presents an Umbrella Device for Strollers (LGI-2850)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Brooklyn, N.Y., wanted to fulfill the need for an umbrella that could be used in conjunction with a baby stroller to protect the parent, or caregiver, from the rain or sun.

The patent-pending BUG BRELLA eliminates the struggle of needing to hold an umbrella with one hand and pushing the stroller with the other. It provides peace of mind by allowing the user to know they are being protected from inclement weather, or the sun's damaging rays, while traveling outside. It is also convenient and practical. Additionally, it could come in a wide range of colors, materials and styles to fit virtually any type of standard baby stroller.

"I was pushing my daughter on a rainy day and it was a struggle navigating the stroller and the umbrella at the same time," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2850. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

