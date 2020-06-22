InventHelp Presents Athletic Wear for Amputees (TRO-252)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Aurora, Ontario, Canada wanted to fulfill the need for athleisure wear or workout wear pants designed specifically to accommodate amputees.

The patent-pending PHANTOM FITS's comfortable and tailored design would provide an enhanced fit that would be durable and practical. It eliminates the need to pin a pant leg which normally leave individuals appearing disheveled. It also provides added warmth and enhances circulation. Additionally, the fashionable design is ideal for working out, being out and about and relaxing at home. A prototype is available. A patent application is in process.

"I am a professional personal trainer and I have some clients that are amputees. I wanted to design something that would be comfortable for them," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-252. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

