InventHelp Presents Automatic Key-Card Organizer and Cleaner (ALL-1894)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a former summer Guest Services Representative, I spent hours organizing, disinfecting and drying hotel guests' used key cards for the largest hotel in Alaska," said Susan Hopkins Adam, a retired educator and inventor from Flowery Branch, Georgia. "I knew that there had to be a faster, more efficient, cost-effective, safer way to complete this job."

She developed the KEY CARD CLEANER to collect, disinfect, rinse and store used key cards. The device organizes the key cards in the same direction. It also disinfects and rinses key cards so that they are sanitary. The machine then efficiently and thoroughly dries key cards so that they do not stick together. It also feeds the cards into a reusable container. Additionally, the invention saves time and effort, eliminates hassles and frustrations, and boosts productivity.

This invention will also reduce the amount of contact that employees, guests and children have to come into contact with a stringent disinfectant or its residue when handling or using these key cards.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1894, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

