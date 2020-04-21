InventHelp Presents Automatic Pet Door (BSJ-569)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I know so many pet owners who would love if their pets could go in and out of the house as they pleased without having to open the door for them," said an inventor from Cascade, Idaho. "That led me to develop an automatic pet door."

He developed the PET DOOR MECHANISM to enable pets to go in and out of the house when they want to. The system eliminates the need for pet owners to open the door to let pets in and out. This ensures that pets can go in and out while the owners are away from home. It is ideal for busy pet owners and provides added peace of mind. Additionally, the invention is designed for ease of use.

The original design was submitted to the Boise sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BSJ-569, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

