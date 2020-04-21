InventHelp Presents Automotive Protector (SFO-678)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to protect my car against damages caused by others opening their car doors too far," said an inventor from San Carlos, Calif. "I came up with this idea to absorb any impacts so that my car is unharmed."

He created a prototype for the CAR BLANKET to prevent the doors of adjacent vehicles from being opened too far and striking the equipped vehicle. The accessory stops nicks, dents and paint scratches. This eliminates the need for costly repairs, which offers added peace of mind.

The invention is ideal for use in crowded parking lots. It is adaptable for use with any vehicle. The device also doubles as a sunshade for the front windshield. It can also be used in residential garages that fit multiple cars. In addition, the unit is weatherproof, lightweight, affordable and practical.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SFO-678, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

