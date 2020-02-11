InventHelp Presents Bath-Time Accessory to Prevent Messes (LCC-4131)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Having two daughters who love to play in the tub, water is always splashing out and running down over the outside of the tub walls, leaving a wet, watery mess all over the floor," said an inventor from Hanover, Pa. "I came up with this idea to keep all the water in the tub."

He developed the TUB TIME PLAY SET, patent pending, to prevent water from splashing over the front edge of the tub. The accessory keeps water from running down the wall and onto the floor. It stops floorboards from getting wet and rotting. The unit features a protective, slip-resistant design. The device makes it fun for children to play in the tub. Additionally, it is usable to provide educational learning opportunities as well.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LCC-4131, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

