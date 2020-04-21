InventHelp Presents Bedding for Travelers (ORD-2770)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I travel a lot for work, and I have allergies," said one of two inventors from Sanford, Fla. "I miss the comfort of home and my clean bedding. That is why we came up with a way to protect travelers from germs while sleeping in beds that are not their own."

They created a prototype for the DREAM CASE to provide a protective barrier between the traveler and hotel/motel bed sheets and pillowcases. This improves sanitary conditions. It keeps the user from having to sleep on hotel bed sheets, which may be dirty and germ-laden. The idea may be particularly beneficial to individuals who may have allergies to the laundry detergents used in hotels and motels. It offers added peace of mind and is ideal for use by frequent travelers. In addition, the invention contributes to a better night's sleep.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ORD-2770, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

