InventHelp Presents Better Mini-Golf Equipment (SKC-543)

PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I took my kids to play mini golf and found it to be too much trouble to keep up with tracking everyone's score with a score sheet and pencil," said an inventor from Mary Esther, Fla. "This led me to develop a better way to keep score."

He developed the patent-pending PUTTER SCORE to provide a more convenient way to keep track of the score while playing mini golf. The accessory saves players from having to keep score with a score sheet and pencil. This helps to speed up the game. It eliminates guesswork and confusion in keeping score. The invention makes mini golf more enjoyable and fun. In addition, it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SKC-543, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

