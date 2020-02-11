InventHelp Presents Biodegradable Coffee Cup and Lid (LGI-2778)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "This idea came about in a visual arts class," said an inventor from Merrick, N.Y. "I was assigned to come up with a product that does not agree with Dieter Ram's 10 design commandments. Right in front of me was a poorly designed coffee cup that did not fit these commandments."

She developed the patent pending HEMPLID to serve as a convenient, eco-friendly traveler lid/cup. The design is usable with both hot and cold beverages. The components are made of biodegradable materials. This is designed to be better for the environment, as it reduces the amount of plastic that ends up in landfills. Additionally, the design helps to lessen carbon emissions.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2778, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

