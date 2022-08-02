InventHelp Presents Braiding Assistant Device (AAT-4702)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I came up with this item while braiding my two daughter's hair and half way through I would get tired," said the inventor from Jonesboro, Ga. "I created this device to help an individual while they are braiding hair to make the process easier."

She invented DM INVENTION that reduces the time it would normally take to portion the braiding hair. Hairstylists could utilize this system to keep their stations neat, clean and organized, which could contribute to greater customer satisfaction. This device could help save time and energy while working and help a stylist book more clients. Additionally, this could help the stylist easily and effortlessly change the braid size with the use of this device.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AAT-4702, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

