InventHelp Presents Brake Reminder for Truck Drivers (CCP-1550)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have failed to put on the air brakes when parking, but luckily I noticed the truck rolling before I got out of the cab, and then I applied the brake," said an inventor from Villa Park, Ill. "I came up with this to remind drivers to properly secure the vehicle."

He developed the patent pending AIR LIGHT to automatically remind a truck driver to activate the pneumatic brakes upon parking. The device prevents a simple human error from resulting in a major catastrophe. It helps keep the parked tractor-trailer stationary to provide peace of mind for safety-conscious drivers. The invention could save a substantial amount of money in damage avoided while also preventing serious injuries and loss of life. Also, it could save trucking firms money by reducing insurance costs and keeping truckers from being fired. Additionally, the idea is adaptable for use with new and existing trucks.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCP-1550, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

