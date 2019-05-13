InventHelp Presents BUGS AWAY Invention to Protect Babies (IPL-540)

PITTSBURGH, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --"I wanted to create a way to prevent bugs and insects from bothering babies while playing or sleeping outside," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented BUGS AWAY."

The invention provides an effective way to protect babies from insects while utilizing a stroller, car seat or portable play yard. In doing so, it, could help to prevent painful stings and bites. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with infants and toddlers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could make outdoor time with babies more enjoyable."

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-IPL-540, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

