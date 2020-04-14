InventHelp Presents Bullet Resistant T-Shirt (LVT-220)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to help protect people from mass shootings and school shootings," said an inventor from Las Vegas, Nev. "This inspired me to come up with safety apparel to keep wearers from being injured or killed."

He created a prototype for the BULLET RESISTANT T-SHIRT to protect wearers from being injured by bullets. It absorbs or deflects the impact of bullets. The accessory prevents bullets from penetrating to the body. It is designed to enhance personal safety by reducing the risk of injury and death. The invention offers added peace of mind while attending school, going to a concert, attending church, seeing a movie, etc. Additionally, the apparel enables the wearer to focus on enjoying the day instead of worrying about mass shootings.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LVT-220, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

