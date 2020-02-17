InventHelp Presents Cable/Wire Coil Holder (BRK-2509)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a way to speed up the process of pulling cables while preventing the remaining wire in the coil from unwinding between uses," said an inventor from Gaylesville, Ala. "This led me to come up with such a handy cable holder."

He created a prototype for THE CABLE STABLE, patent pending, to allow the cable to come out more uniform and straight without having to constantly wind unneeded excess cable. The accessory makes it easier to roll cable off the coil. The design keeps the cable from unwinding during storage. It also prevents the cable from kinking and twisting. Additionally, the invention makes it easier to work with cable and wire.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BRK-2509, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

