InventHelp Presents Carrying Case for Project/Presentation Boards (CKL-1237)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Children spend so much time on their projects and presentation boards," said an inventor from Crete, Ill. "I wanted to make sure that their boards stayed in perfect condition during storage and transport."

He created a prototype for the PROJECT BOARD to serve as a convenient storage and carrying case for a presentation board. The patent-pending unit protects the board from inclement weather and the elements. The accessory prevents items from falling off the board. It ensures that the board arrives safely to the destination for presentation and display. Additionally, the carrier is easily reusable for long-lasting use.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CKL-1237, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

