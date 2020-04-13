InventHelp Presents Child-Safety Monitoring System (HUN-826)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I came up with this idea to help parents with protecting their children at the pool," said an inventor from Tomball, Texas. "I believe it will save lives. It will help parents remember to get their children out of a hot car. It also helps locate wandering or lost children."

She developed the patent pending KID SAFETY BRACELET to provide a convenient way to track the whereabouts of children. The system ensures that children can be found quickly and easily if they wander or get lost. The invention keeps children from being left unattended in hot vehicles. It also protects children while swimming. All of this is designed to enhance personal safety, which offers added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HUN-826, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

