InventHelp Presents Color-Changing Alcoholic Beverage (SVH-145)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Mixing drinks to change color was something really popular in the early part of the last decade," said an inventor from Hinesville, Ga. "I came up with this idea for an alcoholic beverage that changes color when poured into a glass."

He developed LE MELANGE to change color when poured into a glass. The beverage features an aesthetically pleasing design that serves as a conversation piece and attracts the attention of onlookers. This makes cocktails and other beverages more appealing. Additionally, the drink is producible in various colors.

The original design was submitted to the Savannah sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SVH-145, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

