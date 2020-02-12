InventHelp Presents Color-Coded EKG Lead System (BTM-2652)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "If EKG leads are placed incorrectly, and the interpreter does not know it, misdiagnosis occurs," said an inventor from Lebanon, Pa. "And if the interpreter realizes the leads were placed incorrectly, the test needs to be repeated. To solve the problem, I came up with a color-coded system."

He developed the FAIL SAFE ELECTRODE PLACEMENT SYSTEM to ensure that EKG leads are placed correctly. The system eliminates confusion caused by the skin electrode patches matching the EKG leads. The invention prevents medical errors in performing EKGs. It simplifies and standardizes the performance of EKG. The design reduces the time required to perform an EKG. It also promotes efficiency and reduces health-care costs by avoiding unnecessary repeat testing. Additionally, the system assists in the teaching and mentoring of new technicians and other medical personnel.

