InventHelp Presents Comfortable Necktie Retainer (STU-2333)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to secure and stabilize my necktie," said an inventor from Draper, Utah. "The retainers that use buttons do not work well, as they make the tie bunch up or become too tight at the neck and cause repeated tying to fit the retainer. This led me to develop a better way to retain a tie."

He developed the Tie-N-Place to provide an improved means of keeping a tie in place. The accessory remains concealed from view during use. The device eliminates the need to re-tie the tie repeatedly. The invention ensures that the necktie looks neat and professional. It saves time and effort. Additionally, the unit offers a more convenient method to other tie retainers.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-STU-2333, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

