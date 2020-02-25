InventHelp Presents Convenient Cleaner for Dryer Duct Work (PHO-2662)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed an easier way to clean the dryer duct to help prevent dryer fires and to keep the dryer running to its full capacity," said one of two inventors from Sun City, Ariz.

They developed the patent pending LINT BLASTER to offer a quick and easy way to remove lint from the dryer duct work. It keeps duct work clean, which helps to reduce the risk of dryer fires. The device saves time and effort. It is designed for safety and efficiency. Furthermore, the tool is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PHO-2662, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

