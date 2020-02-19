InventHelp Presents Convenient HVAC Accessory (SUU-581)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an A/C tech, I see the same problem all the time," said an inventor from Manchester, Mo. "I came up with this idea so that people could change the filter of their furnace quickly and easily."

He created a prototype for HOME FILTER SOLUTIONS, patent pending, to make it much easier to change the furnace filter. The accessory prevents the filter from being sucked into the blower motor. This eliminates hassles and frustrations, and saves time and effort. Furthermore, the invention is designed to be affordable and easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SUU-581, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

