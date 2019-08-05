InventHelp Presents Convenient Plastic-Wrap Dispenser (BGF-2320)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Plastic wrap can be difficult to dispense and cut cleanly," said an inventor from Redford, Mich. "For this reason, I came up with a better device that allows plastic wrap to be dispensed more conveniently."

He created a prototype for the C B PLASTIC WRAP DISPENSER to provide a more convenient way to dispense plastic wrap. The design allows plastic wrap to be cut evenly and cleanly, which prevents the edge from being ragged and uneven. This eliminates hassles and frustrations. The dispenser secures beneath a cabinet for ease of access. In addition, it is designed as a must-have item for any kitchen.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BGF-2320, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

