InventHelp Presents Convenient Scent Dispenser for Hunters (LGI-2771)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been hunting big game across North America for years, and bear hunting has been a hobby of mine for the past 10 years," said an inventor from Hampton Bays, N.Y. "I thought that there had to be a better way to dispense scent products without animals detecting my scent."

He developed the ATTACHMENT DISPENSER to offer a more efficient way to dispense aerosol scent products. The design eliminates the need to go around manually spraying scent products. The device helps to attract game to the area. The design enables the hunter to remain unseen in a tree stand or ground blind location. This may increase the chances of making a successful kill. Additionally, the dispenser is usable for deer and bear hunting only.

