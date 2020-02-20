InventHelp Presents Convenient Storage Case for Smoking Supplies (KXX-206)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a convenient, portable way to carry around my smoking supplies," said an inventor from Dayton, Tenn. "I came up with this idea to provide easy access to my smoking materials whenever I wanted to have a smoke."

He created a prototype for the BOX OF SMOKE to store and organize smoking supplies. The accessory keeps everything readily accessible for ease of access. It includes a custom-made pipe cleaner with bowl scraper. The case is made with a lid that will not fall off and get lost. Additionally, it features a compact, easily portable design.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KXX-206, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

