InventHelp Presents Customized Vehicle Lighting System (JHA-192)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a lighting system that would make my vehicle pop when it is not running," said an inventor from Jacksonville, Fla. "I came up with this idea so that I could make my vehicle stand out in a fun and unique way."

He developed the M J LIGHT SYSTEM to add a decorative lighting element to a parked vehicle. The lighting is designed to attract the attention of onlookers. It offers a convenient way to customize the vehicle. The system does not drain the main battery. The device is adaptable for use with new and existing vehicles. Additionally, the lights are producible in different sizes, patterns and colors.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JHA-192, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

