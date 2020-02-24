InventHelp Presents Damage-Preventing Vehicle Covering (WDH-2470)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to keep my car clean after washing it," said an inventor from Washington, D.C. "I came up with this idea for a protective covering to keep my vehicle safe from debris and bird droppings. Now I can rest assured that my car will remain clean once I wash it."

He developed the PORTABLE GARAGE to serve as a portable garage in which to store a vehicle. The unit protects the vehicle against damages caused by hailstones, inclement weather, bird droppings, dust, airborne debris, etc. The accessory safeguards the vehicle from chips, scratches, dents and dings. The device ensures that the vehicle remains clean and shiny, especially after being washed. It is easy to set up and take down. In addition, the invention is adaptable for use with any new or existing vehicle.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-WDH-2470, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

