InventHelp Presents Decorative Accessory for Barber/Computer/Office Chairs (DLL-3609)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a barber, I wanted to imbue my station with a bit of my own personality," said an inventor from Dallas, Texas. "This inspired me to come up with a way to accessorize my barber chair."

He developed the CHAIR HUB, patent pending, to enable individuals and companies to bring their brand to life with creativity. The accessory makes it possible to showcase one's personality. It also gives the client a "superstar" effect and brings ordinary, everyday barbershop/computer/office chairs to life. The device is usable for advertisement purposes as well. In addition, the invention is easy to install.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3609, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

