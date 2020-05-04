InventHelp Presents Decorative Upscale Wagon (SOG-382)

PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a beautifully crafted wagon from hardwood that would be durable for years of use," said an inventor from Foresthill, Calif. "Its decorative design allows it to be used as both a wagon and an ornamental display piece."

He developed the WOODY WAGON to include a comfortable padded seat for a child. The seat could be removed for hauling things. The upscale design garners attention and admiration on walks. It also is usable as a display item in the home. The wagon makes a wonderful "prop" for photographers (professional and amateur). Additionally, it could become a treasured family heirloom passed down from one generation to the next.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SOG-382, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

